Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.29% to Rs 6.21 croreNet profit of Banaras Beads rose 12.96% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.217.08 -12 OPM %14.818.05 -PBDT1.160.98 18 PBT0.800.72 11 NP0.610.54 13
