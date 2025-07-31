Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 89.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.56% to Rs 37.23 croreNet profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 89.80% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.2330.13 24 OPM %5.185.38 -PBDT1.851.22 52 PBT1.280.67 91 NP0.930.49 90
