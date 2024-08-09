Khazanchi Jewellers standalone net profit rises 232.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 104.03% to Rs 381.07 croreNet profit of Khazanchi Jewellers rose 232.49% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 104.03% to Rs 381.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 186.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales381.07186.77 104 OPM %3.513.35 -PBDT12.635.19 143 PBT12.525.13 144 NP9.212.77 232
