Khazanchi Jewellers standalone net profit rises 232.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Khazanchi Jewellers rose 232.49% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 104.03% to Rs 381.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 186.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.381.07186.773.513.3512.635.1912.525.139.212.77