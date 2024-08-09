Business Standard
Inox Wind reports standalone net profit of Rs 70.19 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales rise 110.41% to Rs 607.29 crore
Net profit of Inox Wind reported to Rs 70.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 67.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 110.41% to Rs 607.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 288.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales607.29288.62 110 OPM %16.21-0.45 -PBDT81.99-39.00 LP PBT70.19-49.36 LP NP70.19-67.36 LP
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

