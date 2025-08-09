Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 59.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.80% to Rs 963.14 croreNet profit of Banco Products (India) rose 59.49% to Rs 109.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.80% to Rs 963.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 797.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales963.14797.32 21 OPM %18.8916.66 -PBDT188.62127.89 47 PBT164.25108.51 51 NP109.5268.67 59
