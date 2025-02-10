Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajax Engineering IPO subscribed 28%

Ajax Engineering IPO subscribed 28%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 39.45 lakh shares as against 1.41 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ajax Engineering received 39,45,489 bids for shares as against 1,41,49,997 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (10 February 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.28 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 February 2025 and it will close on 12 February 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 599 to 629 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises only an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 2.01 crore equity shares, with 1.27 crore shares offered by the promoter and the remaining by the investor selling shareholder.

 

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. Each of the selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective proportion of the proceeds from the offer for sale after deducting their portion of the offer-related expenses and applicable taxes.

Ahead of the IPO, Ajax Engineering on Friday, 7 February 2025, raised Rs 379.31 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 60.30 lakh shares at Rs 629 each to 23 anchor investors.

Also Read

mahindra

M&M looks to boost growth in overseas markets facing headwinds like US

Justice CN Ramachandran Nair

Kerala CSR scam: Former judge CN Ramachandran Nair named in cheating case

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Draft UGC norms empower universities in faculty selection, says Pradhan

Hyderabad industrialist killed by grandson over property: All we know

Hyderabad industrialist killed by grandson over property: All we know

IDBI bank

Due diligence of IDBI Bank's qualified bidders underway: MoS Finance

Ajax Engineering, co-founded by Krishnaswamy Vijay, the late Jacob John, and the late Anil Kumar Singh, designs, develops, and engineers innovative, high-quality concrete equipment. These products are sold through dealers in India and abroad to a diverse range of customers, including individual contractors, small and mid-sized contracting companies, rental companies, large construction firms, and government construction agencies. As of 30 September 2024, the company has 51 dealers across 23 states in India and 25 dealers/distributors outside India.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 101.02 crore and sales of Rs 769.99 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty settles below 23,400; Sensex slides 548 pts; Indian rupee hits new low

Nifty settles below 23,400; Sensex slides 548 pts; Indian rupee hits new low

Thomas Cook (India) signs MoU with Georgia National Tourism Administration

Thomas Cook (India) signs MoU with Georgia National Tourism Administration

Barometers trade with deep cuts; consumer durables shares slump

Barometers trade with deep cuts; consumer durables shares slump

RBI Central Board of Directors reviews economic situation and outlook

RBI Central Board of Directors reviews economic situation and outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon