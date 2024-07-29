IndiGo slips as Q1 PAT slides 12% YoY to Rs 2,729 cr

InterGlobe Aviation's (IndiGo) fell 2.14% to Rs 4,395.15 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 11.71% to Rs 2,728.8 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 3,090.6 crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 17.31% year on year (YoY) to Rs 19,570.7 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Total income in Q1 FY25 was at Rs 20,248.9 crore, up 17.99% from Rs 17,160.9 crore reported in Q1 FY24. During the quarter, passenger ticket revenues were Rs 16,501.9 crore, registering a growth of 10% and ancillary revenues were Rs 1,763.4 crore, up 13.9% compared to the same period last year.

EBITDAR (earnings before finance income and cost, tax, depreciation, amortization and aircraft, engine rental) grew by 11.5% YoY to Rs 5,811.1 crore in the June quarter. EBITDAR margin reduced to 29.7% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 31.2% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses spiked 23.98% YoY to Rs 17,444.9 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Aircraft fuel expenses amounted to Rs 6,416.5 crore (up 22.73% YoY) while Aircraft and engine rentals was at Rs 624.1 crore (up 220.71% YoY) during the quarter.

The companys passenger count rose by 6.2% to 27.8 million in quarter ended June 2024 from 26.2 million reported in the same quarter last year.

Available seat-kilometer (ASK) increased 11.1% to 36.3 billion in Q1 FY25 from 32.7 billion posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue passenger-kilometer (RPK) grew by 8.7% to 31.5 billion in June 2024 quarter over 29 billion reported in June 2023 quarter.

Revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) rose 5.5% to Rs 5.40 in Q1 FY25 from Rs 5.12 reported in Q1 FY24. While, cost of available seat kilometer (CASK) was at Rs 4.62 in Q1 FY25, up 10.9% YoY.

As of 30 June 2024, IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 36,100.6 crore, comprising Rs 22,087.6 crore of free cash and Rs 14,013 crore of restricted cash.

The capitalized operating lease liability was Rs 44,956.7 crore and the total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) was Rs 52,526.4 crore, as of 30 June 2024.

IndiGo operated at a peak of 2,029 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights.

Explaining its future capacity growth, the company said, Second quarter of fiscal year 2025 capacity in terms of ASKs is expected to increase by high single digits as compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of InterGlobe Aviation said, A continued growth in total income of 18% as compared to the same period last year to Rs 202.5 billion and a net profit of Rs 27.3 billion, resulting in a solid margin of around 14.5%.

InterGlobe Aviation in the low cost carrier (LCC) segment of the airline industry in India. The principal activities of the Company comprises of air transportation which includes passenger and cargo services and providing related allied services including in-flight sales.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News