Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 47.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.40% to Rs 5535.82 croreNet profit of Bandhan Bank rose 47.49% to Rs 1063.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 721.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.40% to Rs 5535.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4522.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income5535.824522.91 22 OPM %61.8057.65 -PBDT1417.89960.21 48 PBT1417.89960.21 48 NP1063.46721.05 47
