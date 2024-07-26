Latent View Analytics standalone net profit rises 5.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.59% to Rs 78.95 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 5.65% to Rs 27.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 78.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.78.9568.9032.5131.2641.3138.1438.9136.2327.8726.38