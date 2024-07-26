Cipla consolidated net profit rises 18.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 6624.86 croreNet profit of Cipla rose 18.27% to Rs 1177.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 995.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 6624.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6269.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6624.866269.38 6 OPM %25.9023.83 -PBDT1858.041613.81 15 PBT1611.361374.60 17 NP1177.64995.70 18
