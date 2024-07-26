IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 14.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 273.75 croreNet profit of IRB InvIT Fund declined 14.73% to Rs 85.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 273.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 268.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales273.75268.09 2 OPM %82.9084.44 -PBDT152.16159.25 -4 PBT88.78102.47 -13 NP85.77100.59 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content