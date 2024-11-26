Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank credit growth moderates to 12.6% in Sep-24 compared to 15.3% in Mar-24

Bank credit growth moderates to 12.6% in Sep-24 compared to 15.3% in Mar-24

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

The Reserve Bank released its web publication entitled 'Quarterly Basic Statistical Returns (BSR)-1: Outstanding Credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) - September 2024 today. It noted that Bank credit growth (y-o-y) moderated to 12.6 per cent in September 2024 from 15.3 per cent, net of merger, in March 2024; metropolitan branches of banks, which accounted for 60.6 per cent of loans, recorded lower growth of 11.6 per cent.

Agriculture, industry, housing and personal (non-housing) loans had 11.5 per cent, 23.7 per cent, 16.5 per cent and 14.9 per cent shares, respectively, in credit by non-RRB SCBs; they recorded 13.2 per cent, 10.4 per cent, 13.2 per cent and 17.5 per cent growth (y-o-y), respectively.

 

Credit to private corporate sector exceeded the headline credit growth and stood at 16.5 per cent (y-o-y) in September 2024; working capital loans accelerated to 15.3 per cent from 14.1 per cent a year ago. The share of female borrowers' loans to individuals has been rising gradually and it stood at 23.6 per cent in September 2024.

RBI stated that Public sector banks (PSBs) and private sector banks (PVBs) which have 53.2 per cent and 41.8 per cent shares, respectively, in credit by non-RRB SCBs, recorded 13.0 per cent and 11.9 per cent increase (y-o-y), respectively, in September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Angel One

Angel One's AMC arm gets Sebi's approval to launch mutual fund business

renewable energy

Andhra to review power deal linked to Adani Group amid US SEC charges

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart wins quick commerce race with 8-minute delivery: JPMorgan

Vedanta

LIVE: Saudi Arabia signs $9.32 bn investment deals with firms including Vedanta

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju

Govt to boost ease of doing biz, lower compliance for fintech: DFS Secy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon