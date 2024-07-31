Board of Newgen Software Technologies appoints director

At meeting held on 30 July 2024

The board of Newgen Software Technologies at its meeting held on 30 July 2024 has approved the appointment of Sudhir Kumar Sethi (DIN: 00058105) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company, with effect from 30 July 2024, for a first term of five consecutive years, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company