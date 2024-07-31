Business Standard
Maruti Suzuki hits life high on strong Q1 performance

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki gained 2.28% to Rs 13,167.95 after the auto maker's standalone net profit jumped 46.87% to Rs 3,649.9 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 2,485.1 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
The companys net profit increased on account of cost reduction efforts, favourable commodity prices and foreign exchange.
Net sales grew by 9.91% year on year (YoY) to Rs 35,531.4 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Profit before tax increased 46.98% to Rs 4,689.1 crore in first quarter of FY25 from Rs 3,190.2 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
The company sold a total of 5,21,868 vehicles in June 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 4.8% compared to the same period a year ago.
The auto major's sales in the domestic market stood at 4,51,308 units (up 3.8% YoY) and export sale was at Rs 70,560 units (up 11.6% YoY) during the period under review.

For Q1 FY25, operating EBIT was at Rs 3,771.3 crore, recording a growth of 68.70% on YoY basis.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 13,390 in todays intraday session.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

