Bank of Baroda Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 4,542 cr

Bank of Baroda Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 4,542 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Bank of Baroda reported a 1.87% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 4,541.36 crore on 11.37% increase in total income to Rs 35,766.02 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 8,236.47 crore in Q1 FY26, up 15.01% compared with Rs 7161.26 crore in Q1 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) declined 1.4% YoY to Rs 11,435 crore during the quarter. Global Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.91% in Q1 FY26 as against 3.18% in Q1 FY25.

Global deposits rose 9.1% YoY to Rs 14,35,634 crore as of 30th June 2025. Domestic deposits stood at Rs 12,04,283 crore as of 30th June 2025, registering the growth of 8.1% from Rs 11,14,039 crore as of 30th June 2024.

 

Domestic CASA deposits registered a growth of 5.5% YoY and stood at Rs 4,73,637 crore as of 30th June 2025. Gross domestic advances increased 12.4% to Rs 9,91,363 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 8,81,785 crore in Q1 FY25.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) fell 10.69% YoY to Rs 27,571.73 crore as on 30th June 2025, compared with Rs 30,873.14 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Gross NPA ratio reduced to 2.28% in Q1 FY26 from 2.88% in Q1 FY25. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.60% as of 30th June 2025, as against Rs 0.69% as of 30th June 2024.

CRAR of the bank stood at 17.61% in June'25. Tier-I stood at 15.15% (CET-1 at 14.12%, AT1 at 1.03%) and Tier-II stood at 2.46% as of June'25.

Bank of Baroda is engaged in providing various services, such as personal banking, corporate banking, international banking, small and medium enterprise (SME) banking, rural banking, non-resident Indian (NRI) services and treasury services.

The counter fell 1.36% to end at Rs 243.45 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

