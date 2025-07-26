IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.63% to Rs 1859.10 croreNet Loss of IRB Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 42.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 114.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.63% to Rs 1859.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1250.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1859.101250.83 49 OPM %42.4242.43 -PBDT119.3214.43 727 PBT-22.76-116.08 80 NP-42.76-114.93 63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content