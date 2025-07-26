Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 17.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.72% to Rs 447.39 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 17.56% to Rs 277.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 235.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 447.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 386.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales447.39386.62 16 OPM %59.4556.97 -PBDT382.55313.64 22 PBT372.28304.51 22 NP277.11235.71 18
