ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 9312.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.02% to Rs 510.98 croreNet profit of ACME Solar Holdings rose 9312.23% to Rs 130.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 65.02% to Rs 510.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 309.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales510.98309.64 65 OPM %89.5987.76 -PBDT297.85105.81 181 PBT190.3050.25 279 NP130.831.39 9312
