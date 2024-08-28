Business Standard
GTL Infrastructure Ltd Surges 1.45%

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
GTL Infrastructure Ltd has lost 7% over last one month compared to 1.86% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.52% rise in the SENSEX
GTL Infrastructure Ltd gained 1.45% today to trade at Rs 2.79. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.61% to quote at 3288.03. The index is up 1.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 1.37% and OnMobile Global Ltd added 0.67% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 72.15 % over last one year compared to the 25.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
GTL Infrastructure Ltd has lost 7% over last one month compared to 1.86% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12.1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 565.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4.35 on 08 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.7 on 30 Aug 2023.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

