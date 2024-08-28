GTL Infrastructure Ltd Surges 1.45%

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has lost 7% over last one month compared to 1.86% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.52% rise in the SENSEX

GTL Infrastructure Ltd gained 1.45% today to trade at Rs 2.79. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.61% to quote at 3288.03. The index is up 1.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 1.37% and OnMobile Global Ltd added 0.67% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 72.15 % over last one year compared to the 25.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.