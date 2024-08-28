Business Standard
Tanla Platforms launches Registration.ai on Trubloq

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
An industry first solution in line with TRAI directive
Tanla Platforms announced the launch of Registration.ai, a new module under its industry-leading platform, Trubloq. This launch at the Global Fintech Festival, Mumbai is a direct response to the recent directives issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), dated 20 August 2024, aimed at curbing the misuse of messaging services and protecting consumers from fraudulent practices. This launch makes Tanla the first player to launch a solution in line with TRAI's directive.
Uday Reddy, CEO & Founding Chairman of Tanla Platforms, stated "With the launch of Registration.ai, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to create a secure messaging environment. This module is not just a compliance tool but a proactive measure to protect our citizens and uphold the integrity of digital communication."
"We listen closely to the entire ecosystem. Our expertise in building sustainable and innovative solutions has allowed us to be ready in no time with this new directive. The Registration.ai module reflects our commitment to addressing the critical needs of regulators, subscribers, telecom operators and enterprises alike, ensuring a secure and trustworthy digital world." added Puneet Gupta, DirectorProducts of Tanla Platforms.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

