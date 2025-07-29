Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 3.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.34% to Rs 18466.61 croreNet profit of Bank of India declined 3.11% to Rs 1829.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1888.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.34% to Rs 18466.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17045.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income18466.6117045.63 8 OPM %70.7669.09 -PBDT2957.802422.04 22 PBT2957.802422.04 22 NP1829.561888.28 -3
