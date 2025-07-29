Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 59.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 389.48 croreNet profit of Siyaram Silk Mills declined 59.65% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 389.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 306.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales389.48306.82 27 OPM %5.343.15 -PBDT26.3029.22 -10 PBT6.4115.35 -58 NP4.6411.50 -60
