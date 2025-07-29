IFL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 17100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 118.37% to Rs 33.41 croreNet profit of IFL Enterprises rose 17100.00% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 118.37% to Rs 33.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales33.4115.30 118 OPM %14.28-0.46 -PBDT7.000.24 2817 PBT6.910.17 3965 NP5.160.03 17100
