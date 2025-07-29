Novartis India standalone net profit rises 7.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.14% to Rs 87.55 croreNet profit of Novartis India rose 7.30% to Rs 27.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.14% to Rs 87.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales87.5592.29 -5 OPM %31.1125.97 -PBDT37.7534.23 10 PBT37.2233.68 11 NP27.6225.74 7
