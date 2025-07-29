Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit declines 1.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 12.66 croreNet profit of Jasch Gauging Technologies declined 1.20% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.6612.65 0 OPM %25.3629.49 -PBDT4.604.67 -1 PBT4.404.45 -1 NP3.293.33 -1
