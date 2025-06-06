Friday, June 06, 2025 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Progressive Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Progressive Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 88.30% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net loss of Progressive Finlease reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 88.30% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 71.68% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.110.94 -88 0.321.13 -72 OPM %45.454.26 -18.752.65 - PBDT-0.010.02 PL 00.01 -100 PBT-0.010.01 PL 00 0 NP-0.010.01 PL 00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 4.68%, NIFTY jumps 1.02%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 4.68%, NIFTY jumps 1.02%

Nifty above 24,950; metal shares shine

Nifty above 24,950; metal shares shine

EUR/USD off six-week high after ECB rate cut

EUR/USD off six-week high after ECB rate cut

Dollar index minimizes losses ahead of US non-farms jobs report

Dollar index minimizes losses ahead of US non-farms jobs report

Muthoot Finance jumps 18% in six days

Muthoot Finance jumps 18% in six days

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon