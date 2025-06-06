Friday, June 06, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR rebounds as current account deficit expected to remain low

INR rebounds as current account deficit expected to remain low

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Indian Rupee saw good gains against the US dollar today after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates by half a percent, continuing to witness good support around 86 threshold. RBI has slashed its key lending rate, or the repo rate, by 50 basis points to 5.5% amid softening inflation. Local stocks soared following this with the NIFTY50 index zooming up 1% to hit 25K mark. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has noted today that with the moderation in trade deficit in Q4:2024-25, alongside strong services exports and remittance receipts, the current account deficit (CAD) for 2024-25 is expected to remain low. INR added 16 paise at 85.64 per US dollar. The dollar index is holding just under 99 mark with focus on US nonfarm jobs data due on Friday.

