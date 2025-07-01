Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank of Maharashtra gains for third consecutive session

Bank of Maharashtra gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 57.8, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.13% in last one year as compared to a 5.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.8% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 57.8, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 25541.75. The Sensex is at 83696.96, up 0.11%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 0.5% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7202.4, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 193.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

