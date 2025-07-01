Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IDFC First Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 76.59, up 5.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.92% in last one year as compared to a 5.88% jump in NIFTY and a 10.02% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 76.59, up 5.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 25541.75. The Sensex is at 83696.96, up 0.11%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 11.5% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57312.75, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 780.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 300.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 77.06, up 5.12% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 2.92% in last one year as compared to a 5.88% jump in NIFTY and a 10.02% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 35.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

