Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.87%, rises for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 39.71, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.88% gain in NIFTY and a 0.8% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Indian Overseas Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.71, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 25541.75. The Sensex is at 83696.96, up 0.11%. Indian Overseas Bank has dropped around 5.59% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7202.4, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.83 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 22.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content