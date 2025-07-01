Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Central Bank of India spurts 2.34%, gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India spurts 2.34%, gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 40.59, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.15% in last one year as compared to a 5.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.8% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 40.59, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 25541.75. The Sensex is at 83696.96, up 0.11%. Central Bank of India has risen around 0.3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7202.4, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 163.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

