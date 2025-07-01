Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat Gas Ltd spurts 0.4%, gains for five straight sessions

Gujarat Gas Ltd spurts 0.4%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 476.7, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.76% in last one year as compared to a 5.86% fall in NIFTY and a 12.46% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Gujarat Gas Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 476.7, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25538.05. The Sensex is at 83692.1, up 0.1%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has added around 3.1% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36568.65, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

