Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 61.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 61.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Sales rise 17.26% to Rs 493.87 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 61.06% to Rs 35.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 493.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 421.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.27% to Rs 104.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.25% to Rs 1792.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2220.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales493.87421.16 17 1792.972220.32 -19 OPM %10.7312.11 -11.7313.80 - PBDT71.1945.80 55 220.77281.45 -22 PBT54.8331.11 76 162.26223.86 -28 NP35.1621.83 61 104.67152.30 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saj Hotels consolidated net profit declines 77.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Saj Hotels consolidated net profit declines 77.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 165.46% in the March 2025 quarter

DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 165.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 7.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 7.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 34.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 34.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon