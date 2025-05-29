Saj Hotels consolidated net profit declines 77.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.71% to Rs 4.72 croreNet profit of Saj Hotels declined 77.61% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.71% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.49% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 16.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.723.53 34 16.8114.26 18 OPM %31.3640.51 -37.8330.15 - PBDT1.881.63 15 7.624.51 69 PBT1.400.59 137 5.732.35 144 NP0.904.02 -78 3.924.93 -20
