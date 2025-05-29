Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 34.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.97% to Rs 1198.33 croreNet profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 34.03% to Rs 52.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 1198.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1060.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.22% to Rs 185.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 4527.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3885.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1198.331060.72 13 4527.803885.95 17 OPM %11.2312.94 -10.7513.40 - PBDT117.63134.90 -13 427.80533.90 -20 PBT81.66109.53 -25 290.61439.16 -34 NP52.4779.54 -34 185.32326.39 -43
