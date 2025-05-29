Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 7.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.93% to Rs 20.75 croreNet profit of Deccan Health Care declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.93% to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.15% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.67% to Rs 75.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.7515.97 30 75.0659.73 26 OPM %2.944.26 -4.206.29 - PBDT0.590.66 -11 3.083.68 -16 PBT0.230.31 -26 1.632.21 -26 NP0.120.13 -8 1.161.49 -22
