Barometers end sideways; broader mrkt underperforms

The key domestic indices ended sideways as investors assessed renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The Nifty ended below the 23,250 mark. FMCG and private bank stocks advanced, while media, metal and realty stocks corrected.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 64.42 points or 0.09% to 73,983.18. The Nifty 50 index fell 27.15 points or 0.12% to 23,214.95.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.36% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 1.13%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,478 shares rose and 2,736 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of CMR Green Technologies settled at Rs 247.90 on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.11% as compared with the issue price of Rs 192.

The stock debuted at Rs 275.40, marking a premium of 43.44% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 275.40 and a low of Rs 247.90. On the BSE, over 38.22 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index jumped 3.62% to 8,496.60. The index fell 2.44% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Nestle India (up 1.95%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.74%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.65%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.56%), Britannia Industries (up 1.45%), ITC (up 1.2%), Marico (up 0.84%), Emami (up 0.67%), Dabur India (up 0.41%) and United Spirits (up 0.33%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Reliance Industries (RIL) shed 0.79%. The company announced a partnership with Meta Platforms to develop an AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. RIL said it will build a 168 MW data centre for Meta, with the facility expected to be delivered within two years. The agreement also includes an option to scale up capacity in the future.

Nucleus Software Exports surged 15.28% after the company announced a strategic partnership with Azentra Solusi Digital to further strengthen digital transformation capabilities for banks and financial institutions across Indonesia.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rallied 2.24% after the companys board approved an investment of Rs 235.26 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products (KHPL).

Dixon Technologies (India) fell 1.08%. The company announced a binding term sheet with Gemtek Technology and its subsidiary Dixon Electroconnect to form a joint venture in India. Under the proposed structure, Dixon Technologies will hold a 60% stake in Dixon Electroconnect, while Gemtek will own the remaining 40%, following completion of the transaction. Dixon Electroconnect, currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Dixon, will be converted into the joint venture entity.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions rose 8.44% after the company announced a renewable energy partnership with Meta Platforms Inc. that will support the development of more than 900 MW of renewable energy capacity in India.

Concord Biotech rose 3.99% after the company announced that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Tofacitinib Tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths.

Afcons Infrastructure rallied 4.45% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Vadhvan Port Project (VPPL) for the construction of a breakwater at the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra.

JTL Industries declined 4.25%. The company received an order worth Rs 26.74 crore from Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (HPSCSC) for the supply of galvanized iron (GI) pipes.

Marsons fell 1.01%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 33.19 crore from Vikran Engineering for the supply of inverter-duty transformers for an NTPC renewable energy project.

Veranda Learning dropped 3.42%. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan-based CPA Excellent Partners (CPAEP) to collaborate on talent development, recruitment and career support for accounting and finance professionals across global markets.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures are currently down by 370 points, signaling a negative opening for US stocks today.

European stocks turned lower after a positive start on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. inflation report due later in the day while monitoring renewed tensions in the Middle East.

The annual inflation rate in the US is expected to accelerate to 4.2% in May 2026 from 3.8% in April, marking its highest level since April 2023, driven mainly by higher gasoline prices amid the Iran conflict. Core inflation is projected to edge up to 2.9% year-on-year from 2.8%, while monthly consumer prices are expected to rise 0.5% and core prices 0.3% in May.

Asian markets ended lower after the U.S. launched "self-defense strikes against Iran, in retaliation for the downing of a helicopter a day earlier.

China's consumer inflation remained unchanged at 1.2% year-on-year in May 2026, slightly below market expectations of 1.3%. Higher transport costs supported non-food inflation, while food prices declined for a second straight month due to lower pork and fresh fruit prices. Core inflation eased to 1.1% from 1.2% in April. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1%, compared with expectations of a 0.2% decline.

Meanwhile, China's producer price inflation accelerated to 3.9% year-on-year in May, in line with market estimates and marking the fastest pace since July 2022. The increase was driven by higher commodity and energy prices, supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict, and Beijing's efforts to curb excess industrial capacity. Producer prices rose 0.5% month-on-month, slower than April's 1.7% increase, while PPI advanced 1.0% during the first five months of 2026.

Tensions in the Middle East ramped up again on Tuesday evening, after U.S. forces launched strikes against Iran in response to yesterdays downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter, U.S. Central Command said.

President Donald Trump had earlier accused Iran of shooting down the helicopter, which he said was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has not directly claimed responsibility for shooting down the helicopter. However, this latest development threatens the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and could hinder progress toward a peace deal.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped on Tuesday, even as oil prices pulled back, as a surge in chip stocks lost momentum after a one-day rally.

The broad market index fell 0.26% to close at 7,386.65, while the Nasdaq Composite moved down 0.97% to 25,678.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 86.10 points, or 0.17%, to end at 50,872.11.

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