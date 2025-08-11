Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade higher; auto shares climb

Barometers trade higher; auto shares climb

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with significant gains in mid-afternoon trade as investors shrugged off the trumps tariff decision and engaged in bargain buying. Market participants will closely track crude oil prices, FII activity, and developments on the tariff front, while awaiting key economic data releases, including WPI, CPI, and trade balance, scheduled for later this week. The Nifty traded above 24,500 level.

Auto shares rallied after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 541.94 points or 0.68% to 80,404.57. The Nifty 50 index advanced 175.45 points or 0.72% to 24,540.05.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.69% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.17%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,128 shares rose and 1,958 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman introduces revised Income Tax Bill-2025 in Parliament

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

US tariff impact on MSME workers may hit affordable home sales: Anarock

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 650 pts; Nifty atop 24,550; Adani Ent up 5%, Eternal 3%

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

CM Fadnavis shielding 'corrupt' ministers, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Yasin Malik

Delhi HC seeks Yasin Malik's response on NIA appeal for death penalty

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.99% to 23,707.60. The index fell 1.40% in the past trading session.

Ashok Leyland (up 4.03%), Tata Motors (up 3.33%), Bharat Forge (up 3.17%), Tube Investments of India (up 2.56%), Bosch (up 1.55%), Exide Industries (up 1.16%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.09%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.31%), MRF (up 0.19%) and Eicher Motors (up 0.18%) surged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.55% to 6.434 from the previous close of 6.399.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.6375 compared with its close of 87.5800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement fell 1.10% to Rs 100,675.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 98.17.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.58% to 4.258.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement declined 25 cents or 0.38% to $66.34 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Shipping Corporation of India rose 0.59%. The company reported 21.50% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 354.17 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 291.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 13.09% year on year to Rs 1,316.04 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Suprajit Engineering declined 3.43% after the companys standalone net profit fell 3.4% to Rs 49.28 crore on a 3.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 390.01 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ipca Labs Q1 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 233 cr

Ipca Labs Q1 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 233 cr

Volumes spurt at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Doms Industries Ltd counter

L&T edges higher after bagging 'ultra-mega' thermal power project from Adani Power

L&T edges higher after bagging 'ultra-mega' thermal power project from Adani Power

Ceigall India slips after Q1 PAT slides 33% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Ceigall India slips after Q1 PAT slides 33% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Borosil Scientific reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Borosil Scientific reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon