DOMS Inds spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 10.5% YoY to Rs 57 cr

DOMS Inds spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 10.5% YoY to Rs 57 cr

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

DOMS Industries surged 7.81% to Rs 2,466.20 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 10.5% to Rs 57.28 crore on a 26.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 562.28 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 79.34 crore in Q1 FY26, up 8.4% from Rs 73.17 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA grew by 14.3% YoY to Rs 98.7 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin reduced to 17.6% in Q1 FY26 compared to 19.4% recorded in Q1 FY25.

Santosh Raveshia, managing director, DOMS Industries, said, Financial Year 2026 has begun on a positive note. The healthy year-on-year revenue growth of over 26% achieved in this quarter is a testament to the effectiveness of our timely capacity expansion, strategic initiatives, and the deepening trust in our brand. This growth lays a strong foundation to achieve our targeted annual growth of 18-20% in the near term.

 

Building on this momentum, we're accelerating our growth initiatives. The successful completion of the acquisition of Super Treads strengthens our presence in the Eastern Indian market and adds significantly to our paper stationery manufacturing capacity. We believe this acquisition brings us closer to our customers in Eastern India, allowing us to cater to their needs more effectively, capture a larger market share, and capitalize on the growing demand for paper stationery products.

We are also witnessing encouraging traction across all our product categories. During the quarter, we have continued to expand our product portfolio with the introduction of new products across all our product segments. Notable additions were made in our core categories of Scholastic Stationery, Scholastic Art Material, Kits & Combo Packs, Paper Stationery, and Office Supplies. We have also received encouraging responses for the new products introduced in the hobby & craft, baby hygiene, and back-to-school segments.

Looking ahead, our approximately 44-acre expansion project remains on track, underscoring our long-term commitment to capacity enhancement and product diversification. With a strong foundation in place and an unwavering focus on excellence, we are confident that our vision of empowering the next generation through purposeful products will continue to drive sustainable value.

DOMS Industries is a stationery and art product company primarily engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling a wide range of these products under the flagship brand, DOMS.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

