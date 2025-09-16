Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Life Insurers see 6% rise in new premium collection in first five months of fiscal

Life Insurers see 6% rise in new premium collection in first five months of fiscal

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Indias life insurers saw a 6% growth in new business premium in April- August 2025 compared to April-August 2024. Total collection came in at Rs 1.63 lakh crore compared to Rs 1.54 lakh crore a year ago, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council. However, the number of policies sold dropped around 9% to 9.25 crore from 10.15 crore in the previous year. For the month of August, the premium collection fell around 5.16% on year to Rs 30958 crore.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

