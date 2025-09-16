Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues directions to regulate payment aggregators

RBI issues directions to regulate payment aggregators

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued directions to regulate payment aggregators yesterday. As per the Reserve Bank of India (Regulation of Payment Aggregators) Directions, 2025, payments aggregators are categorised into three categories -PA-P for physical PAs; PA-CB for cross-border and PA-O for online PAs, as per the directions. A bank does not require authorisation to carry out PA business, while for non-banks, the RBI has set specific capital requirements. An entity seeking authorisation to commence or carry on PA business shall have a minimum net-worth of ₹15 crore at the time of tendering application for authorisation; and shall attain a minimum net-worth of ₹25 crore by the end of the third financial year of grant of authorisation, RBI noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Cyient Semiconductors partners with Anora

Cyient Semiconductors partners with Anora

TCS announces multi-year partnership with ARN Media, Australia

TCS announces multi-year partnership with ARN Media, Australia

Larsen & Tourbo wins 2X1000 Mwe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Larsen & Tourbo wins 2X1000 Mwe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

EID Parry (India) allots 37,421 equity shares under ESOP

EID Parry (India) allots 37,421 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusUrban Company IPO ListingGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon