Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient DLM wins strategic avionics manufacturing contract from Thales

Cyient DLM wins strategic avionics manufacturing contract from Thales

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Cyient DLM announced that it has been awarded a strategic avionics manufacturing program by Thales, a global technology leader.

Under this collaboration, Cyient DLM will manufacture high-reliability printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for Thales' next-generation flight avionics systems, further reinforcing its position as a trusted manufacturing partner in the global aerospace & defense sector. These mission-critical PCBAs will be deployed in leading commercial aircraft platforms, showcasing Cyient DLM's expertise in high-reliability electronics.

This award further strengthens Cyient DLMs commitment to advancing avionics technology through strategic partnerships with global aerospace leaders. By leveraging deep engineering expertise and cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities, Cyient DLM continues to push the boundaries of innovation in aerospace & defense electronics, the company said.

 

Deepak Talwar, vice president group procurement, engineering, and India, Middle East, and Africa, Thales, said, "At Thales, we are committed to advancing the Make in India vision, and in that spirit, we are proud to foster deeper ties with our trusted local partners. Cyient DLM has demonstrated strong technical capabilities and a competitive edge over the years for various Thaless solutions. We are pleased to have them onboard to also manufacture high-reliability PCBAs for our next-gen flight avionics systems.

Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM, said, "We are honored to have been chosen by Thales for this prestigious program. This collaboration highlights Cyient DLMs strong capabilities in delivering high-reliability electronics for the aerospace industry, and we look forward to supporting Thales with world-class manufacturing solutions."

Also Read

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister

Canada's new rules can cancel visas, work, study permits: Who's affected?

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Pharma, Health indices gain; Auto, IT, Financials drag; Sensex, Nifty, SMIDs down

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

AAP questions delay in naming Delhi CM, says BJP has 'no face' to run govt

Stock Markets Crash: Nifty levels, strategy after Q3 results, Trump tariffs

Stock Markets Crash: Nifty levels; strategy after Q3 results, Trump tariffs

Corruption, bribe

173 public servants investigated for graft yet to be suspended: ACB report

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 40.4% to Rs 10.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 18.44 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 38.37% YoY to Rs 444.23 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Cyient DLM declined 2.92% to Rs 420.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Easy Trip slips after Q3 PAT drops 25% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Easy Trip slips after Q3 PAT drops 25% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 22,150 equity shares under ESOP

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 22,150 equity shares under ESOP

Market trade lower; IT shares drop

Market trade lower; IT shares drop

Arvind SmartSpaces acquires residential project in Ahmedabad with Rs 600 crore top-line potential

Arvind SmartSpaces acquires residential project in Ahmedabad with Rs 600 crore top-line potential

Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentAjax Engineering IPO ListingUS visa interview waiverZen Technologies shares
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon