Barometers trade with tiny cuts; media shares slide for 5th day

At 10:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 17.27 points or 0.02% to 81,508.87. The Nifty 50 index fell 26.05 points or 0.11% to 24,615.75.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.37%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,567 shares rose and 2,088 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 1.38% to 1,983.15. The index slipped 4.84% in five consecutive trading sessions.
Network 18 Media & Investments (down 3.9%), Saregama India (down 2.45%), Dish TV India (down 1.64%), Sun TV Network (down 1.41%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.11%), PVR Inox (down 1.11%), Den Networks (down 0.4%), Tips Music (down 0.04%) declined.
On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (up 0.49%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.01%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Waaree Energies rose 2.27% after its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies, received a Letter of Award for the development of a 170 MW solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL).
Acme Solar Holdings advanced 1.31% after the company announced that it has successfully secured a 250 MW Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC on 10 December 2024, at a tariff of Rs 4.56 per unit.
Grasim Industries shed 0.77%. The company informed that the finance committee of its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis for an amount up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches.
