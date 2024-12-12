Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with tiny cuts; media shares slide for 5th day

Barometers trade with tiny cuts; media shares slide for 5th day

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded reversed the trend and traded with minor losses in the morning trade. The Nifty slipped below the 24,650 mark. Media shares extended losses for the fifth consecutive trading session. Trading was volatile due to the weekly F&O series expiry today.

At 10:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 17.27 points or 0.02% to 81,508.87. The Nifty 50 index fell 26.05 points or 0.11% to 24,615.75.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.37%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,567 shares rose and 2,088 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 1.38% to 1,983.15. The index slipped 4.84% in five consecutive trading sessions.

Network 18 Media & Investments (down 3.9%), Saregama India (down 2.45%), Dish TV India (down 1.64%), Sun TV Network (down 1.41%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.11%), PVR Inox (down 1.11%), Den Networks (down 0.4%), Tips Music (down 0.04%) declined.

More From This Section

Vedanta edges higher on fourth interim dividend proposal

Vedanta edges higher on fourth interim dividend proposal

NLC India commissions 660 MW unit at Ghatampur TPP in Uttar Pradesh

NLC India commissions 660 MW unit at Ghatampur TPP in Uttar Pradesh

Godawari Power sizzles after gas supply deal with GAIL

Godawari Power sizzles after gas supply deal with GAIL

Gland Pharma rises on USFDA nod for vitamin-K deficiency drug

Gland Pharma rises on USFDA nod for vitamin-K deficiency drug

Banking stocks edge higher

Banking stocks edge higher

On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (up 0.49%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.01%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Waaree Energies rose 2.27% after its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies, received a Letter of Award for the development of a 170 MW solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL).

Acme Solar Holdings advanced 1.31% after the company announced that it has successfully secured a 250 MW Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC on 10 December 2024, at a tariff of Rs 4.56 per unit.

Grasim Industries shed 0.77%. The company informed that the finance committee of its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis for an amount up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

College students, students

UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2024 out; here's how to check and download

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Godawari Power & Ispat shares rally 8%, hits record on inking MoU with GAIL

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petitions on provisions of Places of Worship Act

Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.2 on iPhone 16

Apple Intelligence: What's new in platform updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs

Vedanta

Vedanta board to declare 4th interim dividend on Dec 16; share price up 2%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon