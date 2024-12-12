Business Standard
UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2024 out; here's how to check and download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the prelims admit cards for the Provincial Civil Services Prelims exam 2024 which is scheduled to take place on December 22

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released admit cards for the UP Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Prelims examination 2024, on December 11, 2024.
 
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download admit cards for the exams through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
 
The prelims written test will take place on December 22, 2024, in two shifts: the first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm in 75 districts of the state.

How to check and download the UPPSC PCS admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the UPPSC Admit Card 2024:
 
  • Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • On the home page check for the Candidate’s Corner section in the main menu.
  • Check for the UPPSC Upper Subordinate Services Examination Admit Card.
  • Enter your required details, such as your registration number and date of birth.
  • One can download their admit card and take a printout for future reference.
 
Initially, the exam was scheduled to take place on the two-day event on December 7 and 8. 2024.

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2024 out: Exam dates changed

Several students opposed the two-day exam format and resultantly, the commission rescheduled the exam date. 
 
Many aspirants raised concerns over the normalisation process equalising scores in multiple shifts and strongly advocated 'one day, one exam format.'

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

