Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India commissions 660 MW unit at Ghatampur TPP in Uttar Pradesh

NLC India commissions 660 MW unit at Ghatampur TPP in Uttar Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

NLC India has commenced commercial operations of the first unit of its 3 x 660 MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant (GTPP) in Uttar Pradesh, developed through Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL), a joint venture with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL).

The first unit successfully completed its trial operation on 07 December 2024, and started commercial operations from 00:00 hours on 12 December 2024. This milestone represents NLCIL's first venture into supercritical power generation technology, a major leap in enhancing the company's energy portfolio.

Notably, this 660 MW capacity addition is significant as it marks the first fossil fuel-based Thermal Power Plant commissioned in India in this financial year.

 

With the commercial operation of the first 660 MW unit of the greenfield Ghatampur Thermal Power Station, the total installed power generation capacity of NLC India and its group companies has increased from 6,071 MW to 6,731 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

College students, students

UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2024 out; here's how to check and download

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Godawari Power & Ispat shares rally 8%, hits record on inking MoU with GAIL

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petitions on provisions of Places of Worship Act

Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.2 on iPhone 16

Apple Intelligence: What's new in platform updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs

Vedanta

Vedanta board to declare 4th interim dividend on Dec 16; share price up 2%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon