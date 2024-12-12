Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godawari Power sizzles after gas supply deal with GAIL

Godawari Power sizzles after gas supply deal with GAIL

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Godawari Power & Ispat spurted 6.24% to Rs 248.70 after the company signed a seven-year deal with GAIL for RLNG gas supply to its upcoming pellet plant.

Godawari Power has entered into an agreement with GAIL (India) on 10 December 2024 for supply of RLNG Gas for the company's upcoming pellet plant in the ordinary course of business for a period of seven years.

Godawari Power & Ispat is the flagship arm of Chhattisgarh-based Hira Group of Industries. The company has two captive iron ore mines, pellet plant and a vertically integrated steel plant in Raipur. The steel plant manufactures sponge iron, billets, MS rounds, HB wires, ferro alloys and pre-fab structures.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 38.05% to Rs 159.12 crore on 1.81% decrease in revenue to Rs 1,267.57 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

instagram

Meta's Instagram says services back up after hours of technical outage

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT hits fresh high; Sensex muted at 81,500; Nifty holds 24,600

US China flag, US-China flag

US raises tariffs on Chinese solar wafers, polysilicon, tungsten imports

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat

This smallcap has gained 103% within 2 months; zoomed over 300% in 6 months

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petitions on provisions of Places of Worship Act

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon