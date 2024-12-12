Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta edges higher on fourth interim dividend proposal

Vedanta edges higher on fourth interim dividend proposal

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Vedanta added 1.31% to Rs 520.85 after the company said that its board will meet on 16 December 2024 to consider a proposal for fourth interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2024-25.

In an exchange filling, the company has already fixed Tuesday, 24 December, 2024, as the 'record date' for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

 

The diversified metal company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 5,603 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 915 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10% YoY to Rs 37,171 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

College students, students

UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2024 out; here's how to check and download

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Godawari Power & Ispat shares rally 8%, hits record on inking MoU with GAIL

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petitions on provisions of Places of Worship Act

Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.2 on iPhone 16

Apple Intelligence: What's new in platform updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs

Vedanta

Vedanta board to declare 4th interim dividend on Dec 16; share price up 2%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon