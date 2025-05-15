BASF India consolidated net profit declines 83.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 3282.86 croreNet profit of BASF India declined 83.27% to Rs 27.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 3282.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3356.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.95% to Rs 479.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 563.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 15246.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13751.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3282.863356.90 -2 15246.3213751.27 11 OPM %1.517.32 -4.816.47 - PBDT65.80267.59 -75 797.06950.08 -16 PBT25.01219.33 -89 616.77758.87 -19 NP27.01161.43 -83 479.06563.27 -15
