Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Krishna Capital &amp; Securities consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore
Net profit of Krishna Capital & Securities declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 OPM %22.2255.56 -PBDT0.020.05 -60 PBT0.020.05 -60 NP0.010.04 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ISKCON Bhiwandi is Distributing 1 Lakh Free Meals on the Occasion of Krishna Janmashtami this Year

Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit declines 21.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Gera Introduces 'Same-Day Brokerage Pay-outs,' charting the way for a New Era of Trust and Efficiency in Real Estate

Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 40.27% in the December 2023 quarter

NMDC iron ore production rises 8% YoY in Jan'24

Mphasis consolidated net profit declines 9.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Ganga Forging standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Howard Hotels standalone net profit rises 36.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.66 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon