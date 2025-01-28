Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Be-Swasth Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Be-Swasth Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Be-Swasth Healthcare reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %0-60.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 NP-0.01-0.01 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prataap Snacks skids on posting dismal Q3 numbers

Prataap Snacks skids on posting dismal Q3 numbers

Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of Monga Strayfield

Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of Monga Strayfield

Coal India enters into MoU with Curtin University

Coal India enters into MoU with Curtin University

Karur Vysya Bank adds four new branches in Tamil Nadu

Karur Vysya Bank adds four new branches in Tamil Nadu

IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVECLN Energy IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon